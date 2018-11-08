“The Air bears a remarkable resemblance to the Touch Bar-less 13″ MacBook Pro—apart from thickness and Touch ID, they are nigh indistinguishable,” iFixit reports. “And despite the “Air” nomenclature, this makes the 12″ MacBook look like a lightweight by comparison.”
“Just six Torx screws and a few cable connectors stand between us and logic board removal — not bad!” iFixit reports. “Continuing the repair-friendly (or at least friendlier) trend, we find stretchy adhesive pull tabs under these elongated speakers! We don’t love adhesive — reusable screws are nearly always better — but hey, pulling out this iPhone-esque stretch-release stuff is loads better than gooey solvents and blind prying. Plus, the mere presence of stretch-release adhesive generally means that someone at least thought about possible repair and disassembly situations.”
MacDailyNews Take: Getting better!
