It edits just fine. My last two upload to YouTube were edited entirely from start to finish on the MacBook Air: A wedding film and a 10-minute vlog… Scrubbing on the timeline and just working as I normally do, there’s really not that much of a difference between this (MacBook Air) and that (MacBook Pro). If anything, the render times are a little slower… export is going to be a little slower… I didn’t have any hiccups with they MacBook Air. I was able to edit at my own speed; no dropped frames and I was just overall impressed with the quality for sure. I could absolutely 100% shoot and edit everything I create as a YouTuber with this MacBook Air. — Kraig Adams
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Take: And, just like that, Apple’s MacBook Air with Retina display gets even more compelling!
