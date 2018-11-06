YouTuber Kraig Adams has tested it and says, “Great news! It’s totally possible to edit 4K video footage on the new MacBook Air.”

It edits just fine. My last two upload to YouTube were edited entirely from start to finish on the MacBook Air: A wedding film and a 10-minute vlog… Scrubbing on the timeline and just working as I normally do, there’s really not that much of a difference between this (MacBook Air) and that (MacBook Pro). If anything, the render times are a little slower… export is going to be a little slower… I didn’t have any hiccups with they MacBook Air. I was able to edit at my own speed; no dropped frames and I was just overall impressed with the quality for sure. I could absolutely 100% shoot and edit everything I create as a YouTuber with this MacBook Air. — Kraig Adams

Direct link to video here.