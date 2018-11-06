“Most comment on Apple’s decision to stop reporting its unit sales figures has focused on the negative signal — the possible future decrease in year on year sales of Apple products,” Abhi Ramchandani writes in a letter to Financial Times. “However, it is essential to examine the more nuanced, positive signal: Apple trying to keep its secret formula secret.”

“Classical theory suggests that if market competitors realise that abnormal profits exist in a sector, they will flood the market until no abnormal profits remain,” Ramchandani writes. “Future secrecy on iPhone sales figures could be beneficial to maintaining profitability, since competitors would no longer know areas of sales where abnormal profits remain (ie, areas where iPhone sales are formidable).”

Ramchandani writes, “The recent tumble in Apple’s stock price shows that investors have taken its decision as a reason to despair; however, there might not be much to worry about, after all.”

