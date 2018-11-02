“Apple has slashed the number of app categories listed in the Mac App Store’s Categories tab, an apparently intentional move that may irk Mac users and developers who rely on the tab to aid app discoverability,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

“The tab now lists just 10 categories, down from the 21 it had listed since the revamped Mac App Store debuted with the launch of macOS Mojave in September,” Hardwick reports. “The missing categories include Finance, Lifestyle, Sports, Weather, Medical, Travel, Education, Reference, Entertainment, Health & Fitness, and News.”

Hardwick reports, “Currently, iPhone and iPad users remain able to browse all 21 iOS app categories individually in the iOS App Store app.”

@AppleSupport Mac App Store is no longer showing all categories, missing Finance, Medical and other categories. Reproducible on different Macs. pic.twitter.com/PUtN95GxdN — Debit & Credit (@DebitCreditApp) November 1, 2018

OK, thanks. As it turns out, what you are noticing is expected behavior. We always appreciate hearing customer feedback. You can leave your thoughts here: https://t.co/eTPVYVFyd8 — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) November 1, 2018

MacDailyNews Take: Number of App Store categories must equal the number of fast cars that Phil Schiller likes? (smirk) Perhaps this is just an interim step along the way toward improving the App Stores? We look forward to hearing Apple’s rationale, if we ever do.