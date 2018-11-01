“It’s the kind of thing you hope you never really need, but it’s there just in case,” Lisa Marie Segarra reports for Fortune. “A new shortcut called ‘Police’ is now available that has Siri discreetly record audio if a driver is ever pulled over by law enforcement.”

“The Police shortcut starts working once you say, ‘Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over,'” Segarra reports.

“Once activated,” Segarra reports, “the Police shortcut has Siri turn on Do Not Disturb mode and prevent notifications from coming through, lower your screen brightness, pause your music, send a message to a designated contact with your exact location information, and record through your phone’s camera.”

MacDailyNews Note: The “Police” Siri Shortcut is here (add to ShortCuts by opening the link on an iOS device).