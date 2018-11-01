“Despite Apple’s recent launch of an all-new MacBook Air, supply chain partners are conservative about order momentum for the new device and they do not expect to benefit significantly from Apple orders as the tech giant has retrieved materials procurement rights from them, according to industry sources,” Aaron Lee and Willis Ke report for DigiTimes.

“The updates have attracted great attention from consumers, but how strong the sales momentum for the new model will still need to be observed, as the price tags of NT$39,900 (US$1,277) and NT$45,900 for different specs are much higher than NT$31,900 for the previous-generation model,” Lee and Ke report. “Supply chain partners are taking a wait-and-see attitude toward whether the higher-than-expected pricing for new MacBook Air will affect its sales performance.”

Lee and Ke report, “Apple statistics indicate that sales of MacBook Air fell under 19 million units in 2017 from a high of over 20 million units in 2015. In the first half of 2018, sales reached 7.8 million units, and whether the annual shipments for 2018 can reach the 2017 level seems a hard nut for Apple to crack, industry sources said.”

