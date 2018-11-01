“CEO Tim Cook said at an event in New York on Tuesday that Apple has now sold more than 400 million iPads since the product’s introduction in 2010,” Jordan Novet reports for CNBC.

“He displayed a chart showing that Apple sold 44.2 million iPads in the past four quarters,” Novet reports, “topping notebook sales from HP, Lenovo, Dell and a handful of the other top computer makers. ‘What you might not know is we’ve sold more iPads in the last year than the entire notebook lineup of all of the biggest notebook manufacturers,’ Cook said at the event, which was focused on a refresh of the iPad.”

“Apple sold 18.3 million Macs in the past four quarters, placing its own computer brand in the middle of the chart, had it been included,” Novet reports.

Death of tablet meme. pic.twitter.com/oW42zSyIeP — Steven Sinofsky (@stevesi) October 30, 2018

MacDailyNews Take: Not just a big iPhone.