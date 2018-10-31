“Mac mini hasn’t been updated in so long any spec bump would have gone a long way. With Intel’s Coffee Lake, it goes pretty much all the way,” Ritchie writes. “You can get quad or 6-core intel i5 or i7 processors, which are night and day ahead of what was there before. There’s a new thermal system to keep it all cool inside that tiny enclosure, including new vents and a new power supply. You can go up to 64 GB of DDR4 memory and up to 2 TB of super-fast flash storage.”
“Add a Mac mini to your MacBook Pro and offload Compressor work to a Mac Mini or half dozen. Sit on the beach with your MacBook Air, hit a button, and build and deploy on your Mac mini,” Ritchie writes. “Or, you know, just fill your server room with them.”
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Mac mini truly is professionally-focused now with four (4) Thunderbolt 3 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet option, and more!
SEE ALSO:
Hands on with Apple’s all-new Mac mini powerhouse – October 30, 2018
Apple unveils all-new Mac mini with a massive increase in performance – October 30, 2018