“I’ve been waiting for it. You’ve been waiting for it. The whole damn world has been waiting for it,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “And now, at long, long, last, Apple has held its ‘There’s More in the Making’ event in Brooklyn New York, it’s finally here.”

“Mac mini hasn’t been updated in so long any spec bump would have gone a long way. With Intel’s Coffee Lake, it goes pretty much all the way,” Ritchie writes. “You can get quad or 6-core intel i5 or i7 processors, which are night and day ahead of what was there before. There’s a new thermal system to keep it all cool inside that tiny enclosure, including new vents and a new power supply. You can go up to 64 GB of DDR4 memory and up to 2 TB of super-fast flash storage.”

“Add a Mac mini to your MacBook Pro and offload Compressor work to a Mac Mini or half dozen. Sit on the beach with your MacBook Air, hit a button, and build and deploy on your Mac mini,” Ritchie writes. “Or, you know, just fill your server room with them.”

