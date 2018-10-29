Ritchie writes, “Kuo Ming Chi last week, via MacRumors: ‘Kuo says that we can expect to see two new iPad Pro models that are equipped with USB-C, improved displays, and an Apple Pencil with a new design. Further details were not shared on what improvements to expect with the displays or what a redesigned Apple Pencil might look like.'”
Guilherme Rambo and Steve Troughton-Smith weighed in via Twitter:
Apple Pencil 2, model B332, will support gestures. The user will be able to change stroke properties by sliding along the sides of the pencil.
— Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) October 28, 2018
The way I figure, the new Pencil will have a button of some sort on the side that when you hold down you can perform gestures with the Pencil — tap, double tap, or swipe. A solid state button sounds very Apple-y. Devs could perhaps use for radial contextual menus
— Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) October 28, 2018
