“For the last couple of years, all we’ve had are Apple Pencil 2 dreams,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “Now, just ahead of Apple’s October More in the Making Event, legit rumors about the next generation of don’t-call-it-a-stylus-or-you-blew-it are finally making the rounds.”

Ritchie writes, “Kuo Ming Chi last week, via MacRumors: ‘Kuo says that we can expect to see two new iPad Pro models that are equipped with USB-C, improved displays, and an Apple Pencil with a new design. Further details were not shared on what improvements to expect with the displays or what a redesigned Apple Pencil might look like.'”

Guilherme Rambo and Steve Troughton-Smith weighed in via Twitter:

Apple Pencil 2, model B332, will support gestures. The user will be able to change stroke properties by sliding along the sides of the pencil. — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) October 28, 2018

The way I figure, the new Pencil will have a button of some sort on the side that when you hold down you can perform gestures with the Pencil — tap, double tap, or swipe. A solid state button sounds very Apple-y. Devs could perhaps use for radial contextual menus — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) October 28, 2018

MacDailyNews Take: We’d love to see it support iPhone Xs Max, as well!