“Apple is hosting a press event in Brooklyn on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET where it’s expected to announce new iPads and Macs,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC. “Apple is expected to announce at least one new iPad Pro on Tuesday. The standard 9.7-inch iPad was refreshed back in March of this year, but Apple so far hasn’t updated last year’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro or the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.”

“According to well-sourced TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who correctly predicted this year’s iPhone lineup, Apple will launch a new iPad Pro with an 11-inch screen to replace the 10.5-inch model,” Haselton reports. “Kuo said in March that Apple has been working on a new, cheaper MacBook Air to replace the current model [perhaps dropping the “Air” for just “MacBook].

“Apple is also expected to announce a new professional version of the Mac Mini,” Haselton reports. “A Pro model will offer “new storage and processor options,” according to Bloomberg. That suggests the latest Intel processors and faster, but more expensive, solid state storage may be included.”

MacDailyNews Take: AirPower? AirPods next-gen charing case? Other surprises?