“The existing iPad Pro hasn’t had an update since last June, but it’s already a great tablet, and a fantastic device for artistic creation if you have an Apple Pencil. But I’d like something more specific from Apple’s next version of its pro tablet,” Stein reports. “I’m a writer, an editor, someone who uses a Web browser for nearly everything. In my daily life, work is about writing — and making my words integrate with photos and video, often using proprietary Web-based tools.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: An iPad Pro keyboard with a trackpad? Hmm.
iOS already offers a trackpad: How to use trackpad mode to every iPhone and iPad.