“The next iPad Pro is likely to be the highlight of Tuesday’s Apple event in Brooklyn,” Scott Stein reports for CNET. “While nothing is confirmed, Apple’s next tablet is widely expected to get a complete redesign in the spirit of the iPhone X: A nearly all-screen design, with tiny bezels (supposedly notchless) housing a Face ID sensor in lieu of the late, great Touch ID home button. That redesign may also accomodate a larger screen (or the same size screen in a smaller body), and maybe even a USB-C port, too.”

“The existing iPad Pro hasn’t had an update since last June, but it’s already a great tablet, and a fantastic device for artistic creation if you have an Apple Pencil. But I’d like something more specific from Apple’s next version of its pro tablet,” Stein reports. “I’m a writer, an editor, someone who uses a Web browser for nearly everything. In my daily life, work is about writing — and making my words integrate with photos and video, often using proprietary Web-based tools.”

MacDailyNews Take: An iPad Pro keyboard with a trackpad? Hmm. iOS already offers a trackpad: How to use trackpad mode to every iPhone and iPad.