“Sure, Apple includes its News app on iOS devices and Macs, but how many people actually flip through it on a regular basis? Quite a few, it seems,” Jon Fingas reports for Engadget. “As part of a rare peek, The New York Times reported that News has about 90 million regular readers.”

“They’re not just skimming, either, since stories routinely rack up over a million views each,” Fingas reports. “Editor in Chief Lauren Kern attributed Apple News’ popularity to a decision to downplay algorithmic story selection in favor of human curation. The choice theoretically helps Apple not only keep out fake news, but refrain from posting inaccurate stories from normally trustworthy sources.”

“There are rumors Apple will use its Texture acquisition to bring paid subscriptions to the app, including newspaper subscriptions,” Fingas reports. “A 90 million-strong user base offers Apple a bargaining chip by promising a large number of potential customers.”

MacDailyNews Take: As long as Apple News doesn’t succumb to bias, its rampant growth should continue. As always, do not solely trust Apple News, Google News, ABC News, Sky News, NPR, CNN, Fox News, The BBC or, for God’s sake, Facebook. Do not trust any single gatekeeper. The best way to consume so-called “news” is to cast a wide net. There is no such thing as a truly impartial journalist or algorithm. As always, readers of “news” need to consider the sources and interpret what they are being told accordingly. The more disparate sources you can find, the better. And we don’t mean different newspaper, network, website brands that are all owned by the same conglomerate. Determining the actual ownership of your “news” sources is an investment that requires a bit of time, but it is very enlightening. — MacDailyNews Take, June 17, 2015 SEE ALSO:

