“According to Swedish publication Aftonbladet, Apple Watch Series 4 was key in notifying emergency services for Gustavo Rodriguez when crippling back pain struck while he was cooking over a stove,” Hall reports. “The unexpected discomfort caused him to double over and collapse to the floor while the stove was fired up.”
Hall reports, “Apple Watch fall detection noticed the sudden collapse and offered to call local emergency services.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch comes through, yet again.
