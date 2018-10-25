“Apple Watch Series 4 isn’t just a nice looking watch. It also has invisible features that can prove life-saving,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “Series 4 only hit the market last month and the new Apple Watch fall detection feature is already being credited with coming to the rescue for at least one customer in a dire situation.”

“According to Swedish publication Aftonbladet, Apple Watch Series 4 was key in notifying emergency services for Gustavo Rodriguez when crippling back pain struck while he was cooking over a stove,” Hall reports. “The unexpected discomfort caused him to double over and collapse to the floor while the stove was fired up.”

Hall reports, “Apple Watch fall detection noticed the sudden collapse and offered to call local emergency services.”

