“He was already clearly a rising star when, in 1997, Steve Jobs returned to run and rescue the company he had founded,” Foulkes reports. “Jobs formed a close bond with Ive, calling him his creative partner. They ate lunch together most days; Jobs was always in and out of the design studio; they and their families took holidays together. Their partnership set the course for technology in the 21st century. Apple is now a company where designers rule.”
“Rather than let his scallops cool in the breeze, he silences an incoming call on his Series 4 watch — a product that was launched last month,” Foulkes reports. “It is a project dear to Ive, he has said, adding that the Series 4 watch ‘will be a more marked tipping point in understanding and adoption of the product…’ ‘If you genuinely have a concern for humanity, you will be preoccupied with trying to understand the implications, the consequences of creating something that hasn’t existed before. I think it’s part of the culture at Apple to believe that there is a responsibility that doesn’t end when you ship a product.’ As he speaks, his face rearranges itself into a troubled frown. ‘It keeps me awake.'”
MacDailyNews Take: So, about that Apple Watch Nike+ and its actually quite broken Nike Run Club app around that Watch model is ostensibly built?
Shouldn’t Apple take full responsibility for a product they sell? Or should Nike be blamed for failing to produce an app that works reliably?
We submit that since it is Apple is selling the Apple Watch Nike+, they should take responsibility for the (unsurprising) ineptitude of a footwear company’s iOS app and fix it so it works reliably. (Yes, we know you want us to use Workout, Apple, but that’s no excuse for selling a product brand with Nike in which the Nike app is shit.)
P.S. We heartily recommend the Apple Watch Nike+ hardware, just do not use the Nike+ Run Club app as it will bork your runs even when you baby it and try to accommodate its old, longstanding bugs.
