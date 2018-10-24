“Apple has registered new Macs with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) this week, indicating that new models and refreshes could be just around the corner,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors. “The filings, discovered by MySmartPrice and French website Consomac, are legally required for any devices with encryption sold in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. ”

“Some of the numbers refer to existing models that are being updated in the registry to merely indicate they come with the latest macOS Mojave operating system,” Hardwick reports, “but four of the numbers currently don’t have counterparts in Apple’s Mac lineup.”

“Apple is expected to to introduce a new entry-level 13-inch MacBook at its October 30 event in New York City. The more affordable Mac would serve as a replacement for the MacBook Air, and while details have been scant about the rumored machine, it could turn out to belong to the 12-inch MacBook family,” Hardwick reports. “The Mac mini, which has not been updated for more than 1,400 days, is also expected to be refreshed this month, for the first time since 2014… Apple’s iMac range is also due at least a refresh, with current models on sale having not been updated in the last 505 days.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: New Macs are coming! New Macs are coming! These six days are going to feel like an eternity!