“The Edition and ceramic models of Apple Watch are long gone, but if you’re looking for the cream of the crop within the Apple Watch lineup, the Hermes models are here for you,” Andrew O’Hara writes for AppleInsider. “This smaller Hermes Apple Watch isn’t exclusively for women, but the slightly more diminutive size and rose-colored band definitely contribute to the disproportionately female audience.”

“There are quite a few 40mm Hermes Series 4 Apple Watches available, though we opted for the one bundled with the Bordeaux/Rose Extreme/Rose Azalee Swift Leather Single Tour,” O’Hara writes. “Unlike the standard Apple Watch, the Hermes editions come only in polished silver stainless steel and with cellular, though you don’t have to activate.”

“To go with the Hermes bands is an exclusive Hermes watch face,” O’Hara writes. “There are several variations including multiple typography options, the number of hours around the edge, background colors, and the sole complication in the center.”

MacDailyNews Take: There’s a beautiful model that really stands apart! P.S. You can approximate your own “Hermès” Apple Watch using an inexpensive Hermès-style band and a Hermès-style background image as your Apple Watch’s Photos watch face.