“There have long been rumors of a replacement for the MacBook Air,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “This 13-inch machine is likely to adopt the same form-factor as the existing 12-inch MacBook, and will probably drop the Air branding.”

“A new email received from Apple suggests that the new model will indeed be announced at its event on October 30,” Lovejoy reports. “A K-12 education customer recently placed an order for a MacBook Air, iPad and Apple Pencil. The iPad and Pencil shipped, but the school received an email stating that the MacBook Air is delayed, and will now ship on October 30.”

Lovejoy reports, “With Apple’s event on the same day expected to include the announcement of an all-new 13-inch MacBook, that seems unlikely to be coincidence.”

