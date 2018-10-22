“My main work machine is a once top-of-the-line 2013 27-inch iMac that’s been completely maxed out with 32GB RAM, a terabyte flash drive, and a once-powerful fourth generation Intel Mobile Core i7 Haswell processor,” David Gewirtz writes for ZDNet. “It’s also got a GeForce GTX 780M with 4 GB of GDDR5 memory. In 2013, it was epic. Today, it’s anemic as heck.”

“I’ve been holding off on upgrading this machine, waiting for Apple’s latest Mac announcements,” Gewirtz writes. “Now, to be clear, I’m differentiating the iMac from the iMac Pro. That means I’m not going into Xeon territory. I’m not going to suggest space gray. I’m not even going to recommend a video card. Instead, I’m going to ask this: what does it mean to be an iMac?”

“In thinking about a fantasy iMac, the screen needs to be the focal point. 21-inch and 27-inch screens are so 2009. I’d say that Apple should completely ditch the 21-inch screen, but that actually has a big market in schools. iMacs don’t wander as easily as notebooks do, and the 21-inch screen is less expensive and easier to fit in tight classrooms,” Gewirtz writes. “But it’s time to give up on the 27-inch screen in its 16:9 format. Today, we have ultrawide screens at a 21:9 format. LG has a 38-inch 3840×1600 beauty… If Apple produced a 38-inch wide, 21:9 iMac that tilted like a Surface Studio and worked with the Apple Pencil, I’d be very happy indeed.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: 38-inch iMac? Yum! Tilting like some also-ran company’s non-selling, Window PC junk? We wouldn’t bet on it.