“Teens in the United States still love the iPhone, with a whopping 82% of teens in a recent study saying that they own one of Apple’s phones,” Kif Leswing reports for Business Insider.

“But the study shows that Apple might even have more room to grow among American teens. 86% of teens surveyed said they think their next phone will be an iPhone,” Leswing reports. “Only 10% of teens surveyed said they planned to buy an Android phone next. And that was down from 11% in the spring, according to Piper Jaffray’s semi-annual teens survey.”

Leswing reports, “Apple has been dominant among teens for the past five years but Piper Jaffray says that the proportion of teens who intend to purchase a new iPhone is the highest it has ever seen.”

Read more in the full article here.