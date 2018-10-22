“But the study shows that Apple might even have more room to grow among American teens. 86% of teens surveyed said they think their next phone will be an iPhone,” Leswing reports. “Only 10% of teens surveyed said they planned to buy an Android phone next. And that was down from 11% in the spring, according to Piper Jaffray’s semi-annual teens survey.”
Leswing reports, “Apple has been dominant among teens for the past five years but Piper Jaffray says that the proportion of teens who intend to purchase a new iPhone is the highest it has ever seen.”
MacDailyNews Take: Why would anyone want a slow, green-bubbled, insecure, privacy-invading fake iPhone, when you can have a fast, blue-bubbled, secure, privacy-protecting real iPhone instead?
Only old ignorati handicap themselves with Google tracking devices.
So, wonderful what happens to Apple’s smartphone share as these teens grow up, become adults, and have families?
In one of our local high schools, out of roughly 300 students who are known to have a cellphone, three (3!) are known to not have an iPhone (two Androids of unknown make (that the kids hate and keep well-hidden) and one flip phone to be used only for emergency calls). All of the rest have iPhones. Quote from a student: “It’s really bad to be green in Messages.” – MacDailyNews, April 11, 2018
