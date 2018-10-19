“‘Can I try the Cole Haans in a size 8?’ Later that night on Facebook: An advertisement for Cole Haan pumps,” Joanna Stern reports for The Wall Street Journal. “OK, maybe a coincidence.”

“‘What’s the best high-tech scale?’ my wife asks aloud. Five minutes later on Instagram: An ad for scales,” Stern reports. “Wait, are they listening?”

“‘Get the little red Sudafed pills,’ my mom says after I sneeze. That afternoon: An advertisement for Sudafed PE,” Stern reports. “Yep, they’ve even wiretapped my bodily functions.”

“A conspiracy theory has spread among Facebook and Instagram users: The company is tapping our microphones to target ads. It’s not,” Stern reports. “‘Facebook does not use your phone’s microphone to inform ads or to change what you see in News Feed,’ says Facebook.”

“I contacted former Facebook employees and various advertising technology experts, who all cited technical and legal reasons audio snooping isn’t possible,” Stern reports. ‘Uploading and scanning that much audio data “would strain even the resources of the NSA,’ says former Facebook ad-targeting product manager Antonio Garcia Martinez. “I believe them, but for another reason: Facebook is now so good at watching what we do online — and even offline, wandering around the physical world — it doesn’t need to hear us. After digging into the various bits of info Facebook and its advertisers collect and the bits I’ve actually handed over myself, I can now explain why I got each of those eerily relevant ads.”

Stern reports, “Short of deleting Facebook and living in a bunker, there isn’t anything you can do to stop this entirely.”

Read more in the full article here.