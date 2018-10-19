“Adobe Photoshop is coming to the iPad,” John Brandon writes for Inc. “Not the truncated version, a light version that lets you retouch a photo on the fly. Not a second display that helps you sketch out ideas for the ‘real’ app.”

“At a conference this week, Adobe announced that the full version of Photoshop–with all of the most powerful photo editing features–will come out next year,” Brandon writes. “This will be a huge milestone for computing, because it’s the first time a desktop app I use almost every day like Photoshop will debut on a mobile device like the iPad. And, it’s a sign of things to come. There’s a confluence happening between mobile and desktop unlike anything we’ve seen before, such that the phone in your pocket or a tablet like the iPad will be as powerful, fast, and useful as any laptop or desktop.”

“The reason this is such a big announcement is that Photoshop is really one of the last apps I use on a laptop, the one that keeps me from switching over to an iPad for many computing tasks,” Brandon writes. “And, it’s good timing. Apple is holding an event on October 30 where the tech giant will likely announce an even more powerful iPad Pro.”

