“At a conference this week, Adobe announced that the full version of Photoshop–with all of the most powerful photo editing features–will come out next year,” Brandon writes. “This will be a huge milestone for computing, because it’s the first time a desktop app I use almost every day like Photoshop will debut on a mobile device like the iPad. And, it’s a sign of things to come. There’s a confluence happening between mobile and desktop unlike anything we’ve seen before, such that the phone in your pocket or a tablet like the iPad will be as powerful, fast, and useful as any laptop or desktop.”
“The reason this is such a big announcement is that Photoshop is really one of the last apps I use on a laptop, the one that keeps me from switching over to an iPad for many computing tasks,” Brandon writes. “And, it’s good timing. Apple is holding an event on October 30 where the tech giant will likely announce an even more powerful iPad Pro.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Here come the desktop-class apps to Apple’s iPad Pro! — MacDailyNews, October 15, 2018
Adobe’s Photoshop move is yet another stamp of legitimacy for iOS and iPad Pro, the combination of which has for some time now, even before Photoshop, equaled “real computing.” — MacDailyNews, October 17, 2018
We find that there are many older users longing to make iPad work like a laptop, because that’s what they know.
Take a look at a twelve-year-old who’s only really ever used an iPad for personal computing. It’s an eyeopener. It’s like looking into the future.
The answer isn’t to try to make the iPad into a MacBook. The answer is to provide all the tools possible in iOS for developers to make robust apps that can take advantage of the multi-touch paradigm. — MacDailyNews, May 16, 2017
