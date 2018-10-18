“Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s introduction of a new chipmaking technology was a huge boost to the company amid a weakening global environment,” Tim Culpan writes for Bloomberg. “It’s 7-nanometer node, which measures the size of connections inside a chip, accounted for 11 percent of revenue during the third quarter, from zero in the previous three months.”

“That works out at around $934 million, surpassing revenue from its previous-generation 10-nanometer technology,” Culpan writes. “In fact, 10-nanometer revenue dropped by half, indicating some cannibalization.”

“Uptake for 7-nanometer is faster than for previous chipmaking processes, CEO C.C. Wei told investors Thursday,” Culpan writes. “TSMC doesn’t like to talk about clients, but Apple Inc. is a primary customer.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple's revolutionary A12 Bionic SoC is manufactured by TSMC using a 7 nm FinFET process, the first to ship in a consumer product.

