“That works out at around $934 million, surpassing revenue from its previous-generation 10-nanometer technology,” Culpan writes. “In fact, 10-nanometer revenue dropped by half, indicating some cannibalization.”
“Uptake for 7-nanometer is faster than for previous chipmaking processes, CEO C.C. Wei told investors Thursday,” Culpan writes. “TSMC doesn’t like to talk about clients, but Apple Inc. is a primary customer.”
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s revolutionary A12 Bionic SoC is manufactured by TSMC using a 7 nm FinFET process, the first to ship in a consumer product.
