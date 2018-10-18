“Apple seems to have finally figured out exactly what the Apple Watch is for, and built just the right hardware to do it,” Jason Cross writes for Macworld. “Apple Watch isn’t a little smartphone-lite on your wrist, but is now more narrowly focused on being a heath and fitness accessory that provides lots of quick, glanceable information.”

“The Series 4 hardware is the first true ‘generational’ update since the original Apple Watch, and it’s a great expression of that new focus,” Cross writes. “The much faster processor makes interactions instantaneous, smooth, and precise. ”

“The ultimate goal? Build a smartwatch that performs like the Series 4 with week-long battery life,” Cross writes. “It might take a couple generations to get there, but each step would be a worthwhile improvement.”

Read more in the full article here.