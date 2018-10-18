“The Series 4 hardware is the first true ‘generational’ update since the original Apple Watch, and it’s a great expression of that new focus,” Cross writes. “The much faster processor makes interactions instantaneous, smooth, and precise. ”
“The ultimate goal? Build a smartwatch that performs like the Series 4 with week-long battery life,” Cross writes. “It might take a couple generations to get there, but each step would be a worthwhile improvement.”
MacDailyNews Take: The future – week-long battery life, Apple Glasses, and more – rests in significant part on the success Apple’s MicroLED efforts.
PlayNitride to setup a $17 million micro-LED production facility, reportedly in talks with Apple – April 5, 2018
Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019, sources say – April 3, 2018
Apple CEO Cook on the future of fashion, shopping, and AR smartglasses – October 11, 2017
Apple’s AR smartglasses – understanding the issues – August 29, 2017
Bernstein: Apple’s ‘smartglasses’ opportunity ‘could be enormous’ – August 25, 2017
Apple working on several prototypes of AR glasses – August 4, 2017
Apple’s next big move: Augmented reality – August 3, 2017
Apple’s rumored new glasses will be an even bigger deal than the iPhone – July 28, 2017
Apple smart glasses are inevitable – July 28, 2017