“State-of-the-art sensors that can measure stress levels, mood, posture, performance and even smell took centre stage at Asia’s top high-tech fair in Tokyo,” AFP reports. “Electronics giant Panasonic showcased a prototype of an armchair that measures how much the user’s hands sweat along with the seating position and facial expressions via a camera, all to determine stress levels. This could be useful for an airline pilot or long-distance truck driver for example.”

“Staff equipped with sensors could be under permanent surveillance to ‘improve their posture and productivity,’ according to Japanese electronics firm TDK,” AFP reports. “This also extends to the field of play, with Fujitsu demonstrating a 3D analytical system based on sensors to improve the performance of gymnasts.”

“Housing equipment firm Lixil has developed a sensor for the bathtub that measures water temperature and key vital signs like pulse and body temperature in an attempt to reduce sudden bath deaths, which afflict more than 5,000 people annually in [Japan], 90 percent of them over 65,” AFP reports. “Japan’s public New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization has developed a super-fine and sensitive film that can perform a host of functions related to childcare. For example, placed in a cot, it can upload data to a computer showing whether a baby rolls onto its stomach or its temperature spikes – alerting an adult if necessary.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Certainly, some of these situations, especially those centered around pulse, perspiration, and body temperature, are things Apple Watch can monitor today or likely will be able to in the near future.