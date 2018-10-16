“Apple’s chief design officer, Jony Ive, addressed a handful of topics during Wired Magazine‘s 25th-anniversary event on Monday, including his long-term prospects with the company,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“There remains a lot to do, Ive told Vogue editor Anna Wintour, responding to the question of whether he might stay with Apple for another 25 years. The executive, quoted by journalist Shara Tibken, also noted that he enjoys the team he works with,” Fingas reports. “The ‘energy and vitality and sense of opportunity…it’s extraordinary and it’s very exciting,’ Ive said.”

“‘If you lose that childlike excitement, I think then probably it’s time to do something else,’ he added later in the interview,” Fingas reports. “Asked whether he’s reached that point, Ive simply said ‘Oh goodness no.'”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: I have looked in the mirror every morning and asked myself: ‘If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do today?’ And whenever the answer has been ‘No’ for too many days in a row, I know I need to change something. ― Steve Jobs