App bundles make it easy for customers to buy up to 10 of a developer’s apps in a single purchase.

And now, developers can create app bundles for Mac apps or free apps that offer an auto-renewable subscription to access all apps in the bundle.

Apple has posted new information for developers to learn how to set up app bundles and effectively market them on their App Store product page(s).

More info here.

MacDailyNews Take: Bundles have long been available in the iOS App Store for purchasing multiple apps at one time and, now, Mac App Store developers join the party!