“When Apple first unveiled the design of its forthcoming bagel emoji, there was an almighty furore,” Rachel Thompson reports for Emojipedia. “Bagel-loving New Yorkers criticised the initial design for its sub-par appearance.”

“As Nikita Richardson writes in Grub Street: ‘Let’s talk about that distressingly smooth crust. What midwestern bagel factory did this bagel come out of?” Thompson reports. “‘To be frank, this bagel emoji should only be used to illustrate what kind of bagel you don’t want your friend to pick up on the way over,’ Richardson added. She also took exception to the woeful absence of cream cheese. C’mon, Apple, what were you thinking?”

“Well, the good news is this: the bagel emoji has had a makeover,” Thompson reports. “Yes, it now includes cream-cheese, which at the very least gives it the air of being moderately edible.”

After complaints, Apple has replaced its bagel emoji with a new design that includes cream cheese https://t.co/9lKMCf3aLa pic.twitter.com/NSiwZ4Idx7 — Emojipedia 📙🎃 (@Emojipedia) October 15, 2018

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: That’s a much better-looking bagel, Apple! SEE ALSO:

Apple brings 70+ new emoji to iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac in upcoming software updates – October 2, 2018