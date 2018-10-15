“Music-analytics startup Asaii is shutting down this month because it has been acquired by Apple,” Music Ally reports. “The deal has been confirmed to Music Ally by the company’s first investor. ‘As the first investors in Asaii, we are incredibly excited by their recent acquisition by Apple where they will have the opportunity to dramatically scale their impact and continue building out their vision for the future of the music industry,’ Cameron Baradar, founder of The House, told Music Ally.”

“The startup announced last month that it was shutting down its service, which included a dashboard for labels and musicians to track their streaming analytics, as well as tools to help labels spot breaking acts; and technology to power music recommendations,” Music Ally reports. “The San Francisco-based company described itself as an ‘automated A&R and music analytics platform,’ and was a finalist in the Midemlab startups contest earlier this year.”

“Why would Apple buy Asaii? The obvious reason is analytics. The startup’s team and technology could be useful for Apple’s continued development of its Apple Music for Artists dashboard, for example,” Music Ally reports. “An Apple acquisition of Asaii is about more than artist analytics, however. At Midemlab, Theakanath talked about a product called Asaii Recommend, which could create algorithmic, personalised playlists as well as recommend songs and playlists to people based on their listening habits… Finally, and most intriguingly, Asaii had another product that Theakanath talked about during his Midemlab pitch in June: a tool he described as an ‘automated A&R web platform’ aimed at labels, managers and promoters trying to identify breaking artists as early as possible.”

MacDailyNews Take: It’s a hit-predictor!