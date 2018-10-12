“Apple has long sourced power management IC, or PMIC, products from a small company called Dialog Semiconductor,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “This business has been lucrative for Dialog, which indicated in its most recent annual report that about 77% of its sales in 2017 came from Apple.”

“On Oct. 11, Dialog announced that it had signed a licensing agreement with Apple related to PMIC technology,” Eassa writes. “Dialog says it’ll get $300 million ‘in cash for the license of certain PMIC technologies and the transfer of certain PMIC assets and employees, payable upon closing.’ The company revealed that “over 300 employees — representing 16% of Dialog’s global workforce” will move over to Apple. Apple will also take over ‘certain Dialog facilities in Livorno, Swindon, Nabern and Neuaubing.’ On top of that, Dialog added that Apple is going to prepay $300 million ‘for products to be delivered over the next three years.'”

“In other words, Apple has designed Dialog out of the main PMIC spots in its iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch products over the long term. That’s certainly going to lead to a reduction in Dialog’s revenue,” Eassa writes. “With that said, Dialog indicated that it ‘expects to continue shipping current and future generations of sub-PMICs for all platforms to Apple.'”

