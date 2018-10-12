“Apple customers looking to buy the iPhone XR will have a protection option that won’t hide the brightly-colored shell, as there will be a clear case among the selection of official accessories offered by Apple from the time of launch,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“While there have been new cases released for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max that offer a touch of color to the devices, the leather, silicone, and folio-style accessories not only cover up the majority of the iPhone, but also do so with opaque materials,” Owen reports. “Spotted by Twitter user ‘Ivan,’ Apple’s press release for the iPhone XR in Canada includes a brief sentence on accessories for the smartphone.”



Owen reports, “The extract reads: ‘Apple-designed accessories for the iPhone XR including a clear case will be available starting at $55 (CAD)’ ($42).”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Letting iPhone Xr’s colors shine through! SEE ALSO:

