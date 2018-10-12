“The Plaintiff claims that Apple relied on their acquisition of Israel’s PrimeSense to deliver their 3D imaging capabilities in dual cameras yet the Plaintiff’s patent #6,611,289 was issued in 2003 predating PrimeSense becoming a business in 2005,” Purcher reports. “They continued to state that the other technology Apple obtained from LinX is useless in this case against their patent.”
Purcher reports, “Apple’s Bokeh and Portrait mode features are fruit from technology found in their ‘829 patent.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, for their sakes, Yanbin Yu and Zhongxuan Zhang do not have their hopes up.
