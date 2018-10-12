“Apple has been sued by Yanbin Yu and Zhongxuan Zhang for infringing their patent relating to digital cameras using multiple sensors with multiple lenses,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “The lawsuit claims that Apple’s iPhone’s 7 Plus, the iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone X, the iPhone Xs and the iPhone Xs Max (collectively ‘Apple Accused Products’) infringe on their IP.”

“The Plaintiff claims that Apple relied on their acquisition of Israel’s PrimeSense to deliver their 3D imaging capabilities in dual cameras yet the Plaintiff’s patent #6,611,289 was issued in 2003 predating PrimeSense becoming a business in 2005,” Purcher reports. “They continued to state that the other technology Apple obtained from LinX is useless in this case against their patent.”

Purcher reports, “Apple’s Bokeh and Portrait mode features are fruit from technology found in their ‘829 patent.”

