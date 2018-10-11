Mueller writes, “A three-judge panel–composed of Judge Dr. Schoen (‘Schön’ in German), who filled in for Presiding Judge Dr. Zigann at last week’s trial, and Judges Klein and Schmitz–held that Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus do not infringe Qualcomm’s European patent EP1199750 on a ‘post[-]passivation interconnection scheme on top of [an] IC chip.'”
“Qualcomm is represented in Germany by a team of Quinn Emanuel lawyers led by Dr. Marcus Grosch. He’s a tremendous fighter in every sense of the word and will probably appeal this decision to the Munich Higher Regional Court (“Oberlandesgericht München” in German,” Mueller writes. “However, the fact that the ruling came down just one week after trial — normally it takes several weeks, and in complex cases even months — suggests that Apple had a non-infringement argument that made this a very clear case…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Things are going poorly for the Qualcomm extortionists.
Qualcomm’s unreasonable, illogical, and irrational licensing scam, which charges a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components, must end.
And, by the looks of things, Qualcomm’s scam will end sooner than later!
