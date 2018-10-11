“The Munich I Regional Court (‘Landgericht München I’ in German) just announced the first final judgment on a Qualcomm v. Apple patent infringement complaint anywhere in the world. Apple (and, by extension, Intel) fended off one of various Qualcomm patent infringement lawsuits,” Florian Mueller writes for FOSS Patents. “The court agreed with Apple’s claim construction.”

Mueller writes, “A three-judge panel–composed of Judge Dr. Schoen (‘Schön’ in German), who filled in for Presiding Judge Dr. Zigann at last week’s trial, and Judges Klein and Schmitz–held that Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus do not infringe Qualcomm’s European patent EP1199750 on a ‘post[-]passivation interconnection scheme on top of [an] IC chip.'”

“Qualcomm is represented in Germany by a team of Quinn Emanuel lawyers led by Dr. Marcus Grosch. He’s a tremendous fighter in every sense of the word and will probably appeal this decision to the Munich Higher Regional Court (“Oberlandesgericht München” in German,” Mueller writes. “However, the fact that the ruling came down just one week after trial — normally it takes several weeks, and in complex cases even months — suggests that Apple had a non-infringement argument that made this a very clear case…”

Read more in the full article here.