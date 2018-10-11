“Renders shared to Twitter on Thursday are claimed to show Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro design, incorporating a near bezel-free display, reduced thickness, and retro-styled edges,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“One of the new Pros should be 5.86 millimeters thick, according to images shared by well-known leak source Ben Geskin,” Fingas reports. “That compares against 6.1 millimeters on the current 10.5-inch model, and 6.9 millimeters on the 12.9-inch tablet.”

“Another claimed design change is flat edges, akin to older Apple products like the iPhone 4,” Fingas reports. “Apple is expected to announce its new Pros sometime this month. Multiple reports have pointed to reduced bezels, but none to flattened edges.”



MacDailyNews Note: Interestingly, Ben Geskin has since deleted his 2018 iPad Pro tweet.