“New data from Merrill Lynch indicates that a large percentage of top Android brand users now intend to switch to an iPhone in their next purchase,” Daniel Eran Dilger reports for AppleInsider.

“Analyst Horace Dediu tweeted out a chart of data compiled by Merrill Lynch Global Research on 32,523 smartphone users ranging from Apple, Blackberry, and Google to a series of global Android licensees: HTC, Huawei, Lenovo, LG, Motorola, Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE,” Dilger reports. “For each maker, the most popular choice among users for their next phone was another model from the same maker. Among iPhone buyers, that figure was 70 percent. For Samsung and Huawei users, 53 and 54 percent respectively planned to stick with their brand. Just 42 percent of Google owners planned to buy another one, while other brand owners expressed even less loyalty… Blackberry and Google represented very small groups in the survey, with less than 50 users.”

Reading across that top line is shocking. pic.twitter.com/TSFZnABjrA — Horace Dediu (@asymco) October 10, 2018

“Apple was the most popular brand among switchers. Of the top five Android brands globally, 15 to 25 percent said they planned to buy an iPhone next,” Dilger reports. “Among Android brands, the intention to switch to iOS has grown dramatically while loyalty to Android has softened.”