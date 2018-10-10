“Such a screen would mean the somewhat iconic home button on the iPad Pro goes the way of the dodo,” Moore-Colyer writes. “The most noteworthy addition would be the USB-C port as the would expand upon the proprietary Lighting port Apple usually equips its iDevices with and open up the next-gen iPad Pro to a whole host of peripherals and allow rapid transfer of large files, as well as a connection to 4K displays, assuming said USB-C port supports Thunderbolt 3.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we just wrote yesterday:
One thing’s for sure, we’re not buying any Macs until these new iPad Pros are revealed.
SEE ALSO:
Why is Apple putting 4K HDR video-out on their next-gen iPad Pros? – October 9, 2018
2018 iPad Pro features and specs leak – October 9, 2018