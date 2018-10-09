“Imagination warned that if Apple doesn’t pay any royalties on its latest generation of iPhones and iPads, there may be “material uncertainty” regarding the future of the company, according to a U.K. filing published Oct. 7,” Turner reports. “Apple began moving away from Imagination last year when it began using its own graphic chips, or GPUs, in the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. That continued with the iPhone XS and Apple Watch Series 4 recently released. Apple uses Imagination GPUs in other products like the iPad and Apple TV, but is expected to eventually transition all of its iOS-based products to include its own graphics processors.”
“Imagination is continuing to lose staff to Apple, which opened a new office in 2017 just 10 miles away in St. Albans,” Turner reports. “Almost 30 engineers have swapped positions at Imagination for Apple, according to profiles on LinkedIn.”
MacDailyNews Take: Suppliers who get all of their eggs from Apple are each in a precarious position.
