“Just over a year after Apple Inc. revealed it would phase out its use of technology from Imagination Technologies Group Plc, the future of the U.K.-based designer of graphics chips is still at risk,” Giles Turner reports for Bloomberg (for what that’s worth).

“Imagination warned that if Apple doesn’t pay any royalties on its latest generation of iPhones and iPads, there may be “material uncertainty” regarding the future of the company, according to a U.K. filing published Oct. 7,” Turner reports. “Apple began moving away from Imagination last year when it began using its own graphic chips, or GPUs, in the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. That continued with the iPhone XS and Apple Watch Series 4 recently released. Apple uses Imagination GPUs in other products like the iPad and Apple TV, but is expected to eventually transition all of its iOS-based products to include its own graphics processors.”

“Imagination is continuing to lose staff to Apple, which opened a new office in 2017 just 10 miles away in St. Albans,” Turner reports. “Almost 30 engineers have swapped positions at Imagination for Apple, according to profiles on LinkedIn.”

