“The analyst [Jim Suva] said memory represents 10 percent to 15 percent of the component costs in base iPhone models. But when a consumer buys a higher memory configuration that costs $100 more, it costs Apple only an incremental $20, he said. He noted flash memory prices are down 18 percent since March,” Kim reports. “‘Our checks suggest solid demand for iPhone XS & XS MAX and importantly most consumers opting for higher memory iPhone configurations,’ the analyst said.”
Kim reports, “Suva raised his Apple fiscal 2019 earnings per share estimate to $14.43 from $13.92 versus the $13.61 Wall Street consensus.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: So far today, in Columbus Day trading, Appel shares a trading slightly lower, down 0.66%.
Note: Today is Columbus Day and, as we spend the day with family and friends, posting will be limited. We will return to our regular posting schedule tomorrow.