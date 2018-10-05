“Writing for PC World, Mark Hachman noted in his hands on, titled ‘Microsoft Surface Studio 2: Still the PC you desire but can’t afford,’ that even calling it the fastest Surface ‘may be true in the end, though Microsoft barely squeaks by with that definition on paper,'” Dilger writes. “Microsoft will use Intel’s seventh generation Core i7 chip, just like Apple’s fastest standard iMac introduced in mid-2017. But rather than complaining that Microsoft’s brand new Surface Studio 2 should be using Intel’s latest available processor, Hachman stated, ‘fortunately, performance isn’t why you’ll buy the Microsoft Surface Studio 2: It’s that amazing, vibrant display.'”
“That’s right: after decades of chiding Apple for not building a ‘headless’ PC box from the ’90s, suddenly the reason ‘you’ll buy the Microsoft Surface Studio 2’ — and don’t worry, you actually won’t — is because it incorporates a nice display,” Dilger writes. “Rather than chiding Microsoft for doing all the things they’ve badgered Apple about since the beginning of time, PC pundits have a whole new way of looking at the world once it’s a place where it’s Microsoft trying to make money rather than Apple. And yes, it’s a lot like their reception of Google’s premium-priced hardware boondoggles like the Chromebook Pixel.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: They remember the Microsoft gravy train, based on ideas stolen from Apple, and they’d do anything to get it back, but the world has long since woken up.
There will be no more Microsoft gravy train.
The only suckers using Surface PCs of any sort are those who are paid to do so (the NFL) and the terminally stupid.
Interns: TTK!
Cheers, everybody!
