“Apple has revealed that it will shutter its Apple Carrousel du Louvre retail store in Paris later this month,” Luke Dormehl writes for Cult of Mac. “The Apple Store, which has been open for nine years, is located beneath the pyramid in front of the world-famous, iconic Louvre museum.”

“Don’t fret, however: If you live in the area, Apple is about to open new, better retail store in the area,” Dormehl writes. “Apple is reportedly opening an Apple Store on the Champs-Élysées. The new Apple Store, set to open soon, will reportedly include a staff of around 200 people.”

“When Apple opened its Louvre store back in 2009, it was Apple’s 277th retail store opening — and the first Apple Store in France,” Dormehl writes. “Today, Apple has upwards of 504 Apple Stores, plus multiple across France.”

