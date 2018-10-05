“Don’t fret, however: If you live in the area, Apple is about to open new, better retail store in the area,” Dormehl writes. “Apple is reportedly opening an Apple Store on the Champs-Élysées. The new Apple Store, set to open soon, will reportedly include a staff of around 200 people.”
“When Apple opened its Louvre store back in 2009, it was Apple’s 277th retail store opening — and the first Apple Store in France,” Dormehl writes. “Today, Apple has upwards of 504 Apple Stores, plus multiple across France.”
MacDailyNews Take: Bigger and better – just like Apple’s iPhones!
