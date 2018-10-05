“In terms of Google search trends, things are looking pretty good this year,” Emily Bary reports for Barron’s. “‘Worldwide Google search intensity’” is higher for this launch than it was during the iPhone X cycle, though it’s about in line with the iPhone 7 cycle, and below the intensity of the iPhone 6 launch.”

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty “is encouraged that ‘search intensity’ for the word ‘iPhone’ is still on the rise a few weeks after the big announcement, which wasn’t the case over the past five years,” Bary reports. “A bit less encouraging are a drop in shipment times for the iPhone XS — not particularly surprising given that the phone is barely an improvement over the iPhone X — as well as ‘grey market’ iPhone prices in China.”

“‘Considering that the iPhone XS does not support dual-SIM technology while the iPhone XS Max does, Apple may have forecast very low volumes in China creating a supply/demand gap that explains higher grey market prices,’ Huberty writes,” Bary reports. “She thinks some Chinese consumers may be holding out for the cheaper iPhone XR, which has a slightly bigger screen than the XS and allows for dual SIM cards. ”

MacDailyNews Note: In mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, iPhone Xx Max features Dual SIM with two nano-SIM cards. More info here.