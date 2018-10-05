Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty “is encouraged that ‘search intensity’ for the word ‘iPhone’ is still on the rise a few weeks after the big announcement, which wasn’t the case over the past five years,” Bary reports. “A bit less encouraging are a drop in shipment times for the iPhone XS — not particularly surprising given that the phone is barely an improvement over the iPhone X — as well as ‘grey market’ iPhone prices in China.”
“‘Considering that the iPhone XS does not support dual-SIM technology while the iPhone XS Max does, Apple may have forecast very low volumes in China creating a supply/demand gap that explains higher grey market prices,’ Huberty writes,” Bary reports. “She thinks some Chinese consumers may be holding out for the cheaper iPhone XR, which has a slightly bigger screen than the XS and allows for dual SIM cards. ”
MacDailyNews Note: In mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, iPhone Xx Max features Dual SIM with two nano-SIM cards. More info here.