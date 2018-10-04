“Apple is framing itself as better at data privacy and protection than other tech giants — and it is, Elevation Partners’ co-founder Roger McNamee told CNBC on Wednesday,” Chloe Aiello reports for CNBC. “‘Apple has really done extraordinary things over the last year to protect consumer privacy, but also to create security,’ McNamee said on CNBC’s Closing Bell. ‘For implementing [data protection measures] in products without being forced to by the government, they really are a beacon of hope,’ he added.”

“McNamee’s comments follow an interview of Apple CEO Tim Cook with Vice News Tonight that aired on Tuesday. In the interview, Cook stopped short of naming names, but seemed to admonish the likes of advertising giants Facebook and Google, which rely on data sharing with third parties,” Aiello reports. “‘The narrative that some companies will try to get you to believe is: ‘I’ve got to take all of your data to make my service better.’ Well, don’t believe them,’ Cook told Vice. ‘Whoever’s telling you that, it’s a bunch of bunk,’ he added.”

“McNamee emphasized that it is important to address data privacy, what with ‘the hack at Facebook, some of the issues going on with internet of things,’ which include Amazon’s Alexa products and Google’s home suite,” Aiello reports. “McNamee recommended companies follow Apple’s lead — but even that might not be enough. ‘I really think Cook is not only right on this issue, but this is a place where I think the government will have to step in,’ McNamee said… McNamee said the U.S. needs legislation that follows the basic framework of Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation, but more tailored to the United States.”

Read more in the full article here.