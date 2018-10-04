“McNamee’s comments follow an interview of Apple CEO Tim Cook with Vice News Tonight that aired on Tuesday. In the interview, Cook stopped short of naming names, but seemed to admonish the likes of advertising giants Facebook and Google, which rely on data sharing with third parties,” Aiello reports. “‘The narrative that some companies will try to get you to believe is: ‘I’ve got to take all of your data to make my service better.’ Well, don’t believe them,’ Cook told Vice. ‘Whoever’s telling you that, it’s a bunch of bunk,’ he added.”
“McNamee emphasized that it is important to address data privacy, what with ‘the hack at Facebook, some of the issues going on with internet of things,’ which include Amazon’s Alexa products and Google’s home suite,” Aiello reports. “McNamee recommended companies follow Apple’s lead — but even that might not be enough. ‘I really think Cook is not only right on this issue, but this is a place where I think the government will have to step in,’ McNamee said… McNamee said the U.S. needs legislation that follows the basic framework of Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation, but more tailored to the United States.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: On these points, we agree with McNamee wholeheartedly, seemingly as does Apple CEO Cook:
I see privacy as one of the most important issues of the twenty-first century. We’re at a stage now where more information about you is online and on your phone than there is in your house… We [at Apple] take that very seriously. I’m not a pro-regulation kind of person. I believe in the free market. Deeply… [but] I think some level of government regulation is important to come out of that. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, October 2018
SEE ALSO:
Apple CEO Tim Cook talks privacy, China and Alex Jones with VICE News – October 3, 2018
Apple’s best product: Privacy – September 14, 2018
Apple, other tech firms to testify before U.S. Senate on data privacy September 26th – September 12, 2018
Google hit with lawsuit accusing them of tracking phone users regardless of privacy settings – August 20, 2018
Google tracks users movements even when explicitly told not to – Associated Press – August 13, 2018
New Android malware records ambient audio, fires off premium-rate texts, and harvests files, photos, contacts, and more – March 2, 2018
How Google is secretly recording Android settlers, monitoring millions of conversations every day and storing the creepy audio files – August 22, 2017
Android apps secretly tracking users by listening to inaudible sound hidden in ads – May 8, 2017
Edward Snowden: No matter what, do not use Google’s new Allo messenger app – September 23, 2016
Apple’s iOS 11 will deliver even more privacy to users – June 8, 2017
Google to pay $5.5 million for sneaking around Apple’s privacy settings to collect user data – August 31, 2016
Apple takes a swing at privacy-tampling, personal data-guzzling rivals like Google – September 29, 2015
Apple reinvents the privacy policy – September 29, 2015
Apple: Hey Siri and Live Photos data stays only on your device to ensure privacy – September 12, 2015
Apple issues iPhone manifesto; blasts Android’s lack of updates, lack of privacy, rampant malware – August 10, 2015
Edward Snowden supports Apple’s stance on customer privacy – June 17, 2015
Mossberg: Apple’s latest product is privacy – June 12, 2015
Apple looks to be building an alternative to the Google-branded, hand-over-your-privacy ‘Internet Experience’ – June 11, 2015
Understanding Apple and privacy – June 8, 2015
Edward Snowden: Apple is a privacy pioneer – June 5, 2015
Edward Snowden’s privacy tips: ‘Get rid of Dropbox,” avoid Facebook and Google – October 13, 2014
Apple CEO Tim Cook ups privacy to new level, takes direct swipe at Google – September 18, 2014