“One of Han Solo’s trademark lines was ‘I’ve got a bad feeling about this.’ Ever since I started thinking about getting the 2018 i9-based, 32GB MacBook Pro, I’ve been having a bad feeling, but I couldn’t put my finger on what it was,” David Gewirtz writes for ZDNet. “Then, last night, as I plugged my current MacBook Pro into its snuggly MagSafe 2 power connector, I thought, ‘I’m going to miss the convenience of this.’ And then it came to me.”

“It’s the USB-C ports. Because of the USB-C ports, all MacBook Pros introduced since late 2016 are inherently unsafe,” Gewirtz write. “Likewise, all of the 12-inch MacBooks introduced since 2015 are inherently unsafe.”

“With the MacBook from 2015 on, and for the MacBook Pros from 2016 on, the only way you can charge the notebook is by connecting to a USB-C port. That’s right. In order to charge the machine, you must connect to a port capable of transferring data. You have no choice,” Gewirtz write. “For Apple, a company whose enhanced security has been one of its main selling points for years, this is a short-sighted, potentially brand-damaging, and dangerous decision.”

“Last year, I wrote about how USB chargers are available that not only charge devices, but spy on you. Spying isn’t the only problem. Many of the fake brand name or inexpensive aftermarket chargers are unsafe as well. Such chargers can cause shocks or even fires,” Gewirtz write. “This is such an ongoing problem (even with Lightning cables) that Apple has a page dedicated to explaining how to identify counterfeit chargers.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: If you’re worried about this or work in a security-sensitive position, Gewirtz offers some sound advice: Buy your spare or replacement power adapters directly from Apple. For your iPhones and iPads, too, not just MacBooks and MacBook Pros. As for the convenience of MagSafe, try something like ELECJET’s MagJet Magnetic USB-C Cable for MacBook Pro.