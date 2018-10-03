“European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, a former leader of a political party now in opposition in her native Denmark, said on Wednesday that her country’s government did not support naming her for another mandate at the European Union’s executive body,” Reuters reports.

“Vestager, 50, has a high profile in Brussels after attacking tax dodging allegations and monopoly powers among U.S. multinationals including Google and Apple as the EU competition commissioner,” Reuters reports.

“‘My native member state doesn’t seem too enthusiastic about giving me another mandate,’ Vestager said at a news conference in Paris. ‘And that would be an understatement.'”

“Vestager is a former leader of the Danish Social Liberal Party, which opposes the country’s ruling conservatives,” Reuters reports. “‘The tradition in my country is that it is the biggest party in government that names the commissioner,’ Vestager told reporters.”



