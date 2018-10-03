“Apple is looking into reports that some customers are experiencing LTE connectivity issues with the newly released iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “According to one iPhone XS Max owner, Apple is conducting an outreach program with some customers who have a new device that is experiencing LTE problems.”

“Apple has asked him to install a baseband logger to track his cellular connection, presumably to figure out if there are any serious issues that need to be resolved,” Clover reports. “We’ve heard similar reports from MacRumors readers who have been asked to provide device logs to engineers when troubleshooting the issue.”

“iPhone XS and XS Max owners began complaining about LTE connectivity and signal problems shortly after the two devices launched on September 17. Many users have discovered noticeable differences in cellular reception between iPhone XS models and older iPhones like the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X,” Clover reports. “Affected users have noticed fewer bars and poorer signal on iPhone XS and XS Max compared to older devices, but it doesn’t appear to be a universal problem. While some people have complained of weak connectivity and slow speeds, others have noticed LTE improvements, which confuses the issue.”

MacDailyNews Take: If iOS 12.1 didn’t help, a carrier update and/or iOS 12.1.1 or iOS 12.2 most likely will!