“The second beta of iOS 12.1 has arrived and with it comes several improvements,” Andrew O’Hara reports for AppleInsider. “Notably, it includes over 70 new emoji, a fix for the charging bug introduced in iOS 12, and performance improvements.”

“Making the biggest headline is the addition of over 70 emoji. Apple previewed these earlier in the year and are just now making their way to iOS,” O’Hara reports. “The most notable of which include the freezing face, red/curly/grey/no hair characters, and several new animals. Check out our hands-on video to see the other new emoji coming in iOS 12.1.”

O’Hara reports, “The second beta of iOS 12.1 was seeded to developers alongside betas of watchOS 5.1, macOS Mojave, and tvOS 12.1.”

