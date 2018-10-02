“It’s the second most popular web browser in the world, but it doesn’t mean that you are fully protected from online security hazards,” Apple Gazette writes. “Sure, Apple has done their utmost to secure Safari, and for all intents and purposes, they have done a very good job. There is some onus on the user themselves to fine-tune certain settings though.”

Apple Gazette writes, “Particularly with the advantages of mobile banking and other sensitive tasks on your browser, there really isn’t a better time to make sure that your personal data is protected when it comes to Safari.”

“Out of all of the features that are embedded into Safari, it could be argued that the Fraudulent Sites option is one of the best,” Apple Gazette writes. “This has proven to be a masterstroke from Apple and quickly allows Safari to judge whether or not a site is safe or not.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take:

