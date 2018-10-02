“In September, Apple announced an electrocardiogram, or EKG, for its upcoming [sic] Apple Watch [released September 21, 2018], to help users at risk for a medical condition known as atrial fibrillation,” Christina Farr reports for CNBC. “But Apple’s end-game might be much bigger: Turning the Apple Watch into a blood pressure monitor, potentially helping tens of millions of people who suffer from high blood pressure.”

“‘I think Apple is going after the biggest measurement in health care and they’re going to disrupt it,’ said Graeme Moffat, a chief scientist at the brain sensing company Interaxon, who closely follows the biomedical space,” Farr reports. “Moffat noticed that in October 2017, Apple was granted a patent for a system to approximate blood pressure using data that could be obtained with sensors, such as ‘pulse transit time.'”

“Pulse transit time means the time delay for the pressure wave to travel between two sites in an artery. It can potentially be measured by analyzing data from a pulse sensor on the wrist, and an EKG sensor that measures the waves as they leave the heart. The new Apple Watch Series 4 contains both,” Farr reports. “More than 100 million Americans suffer from high blood pressure, which can increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes and other serious health prooblems. By contrast, only 2.7 million people have atrial fibrillation.”

Read more in the full article here.