“‘I think Apple is going after the biggest measurement in health care and they’re going to disrupt it,’ said Graeme Moffat, a chief scientist at the brain sensing company Interaxon, who closely follows the biomedical space,” Farr reports. “Moffat noticed that in October 2017, Apple was granted a patent for a system to approximate blood pressure using data that could be obtained with sensors, such as ‘pulse transit time.'”
“Pulse transit time means the time delay for the pressure wave to travel between two sites in an artery. It can potentially be measured by analyzing data from a pulse sensor on the wrist, and an EKG sensor that measures the waves as they leave the heart. The new Apple Watch Series 4 contains both,” Farr reports. “More than 100 million Americans suffer from high blood pressure, which can increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes and other serious health prooblems. By contrast, only 2.7 million people have atrial fibrillation.”
MacDailyNews Take: Turning Apple Watch into a cuff-less blood pressure monitor would be yet another stellar selling point. Not quite as big as a non-invasive glucose monitor, but still a major selling point for hundreds of millions worldwide!
