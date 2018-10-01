“In August IHS Markit posted a report titled ‘Apple may introduce LTPO TFT backplanes for iPhones to prolong battery life,'” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “The only thing that the report got wrong was that Apple was preparing to use their patent-pending technology exclusively on Apple Watch 4 and not the iPhone.”

“On one of Apple`s marketing pages they shout out the fact that their all-new Apple Watch 4 display uses LTPO technology,” Purcher reports. “The IHS Markit report listed three Apple patents that covered this technology without providing any patent numbers. With a little digging we were able to find the three patents.”

“With Apple adopting this technology for Apple Watch 4, these patents are now patents fulfilled,” Purcher reports. “If you’re interested in learning more about this new technology, links to each patent are provided…”

Read more, and see Apple’s patent application illustrations, in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Perhaps coming to larger displays as found in iPhone (and iPad) in the future? SEE ALSO:

Apple may introduce LTPO TFT backplanes for iPhones to prolong battery life – August 24, 2018