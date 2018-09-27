iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max feature Dual SIM with a nano-SIM and an eSIM*. An eSIM is a digital SIM that allows you to activate a cellular plan from your carrier without having to use a physical nano-SIM.

Here are a few of the many ways you can use Dual SIM:

• Use one number for business and another number for personal calls.

• Add a local data plan when you travel outside of the country or region.

• Have separate voice and data plans.

Both of your phone numbers can make and receive voice calls and send and receive SMS and MMS**. Your iPhone can use one cellular data network at a time.

*eSIM on iPhone is not offered in mainland China. In Hong Kong and Macau, only iPhone XS features eSIM. Learn about using Dual SIM with two nano-SIM cards in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

**This uses Dual SIM Dual Standby technology, which means that both SIMs can make and receive calls. If one number is on a call, incoming calls on the other number will go to voicemail.

Note also that in order to use two different carriers, your iPhone must be unlocked. Otherwise, both plans must be from the same carrier. If a CDMA carrier provides your first SIM, your second SIM won’t support CDMA. Contact your carrier for more information.

Learn more about setting up your cellular plan with eSIM and using two phone numbers for calls, messages, and data via Apple here.

