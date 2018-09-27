“AppleInsider last week detailed how former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s misuse of iCloud helped lead to his downfall,” Stephen Silver reports for AppleInsider. “It turns out the man who prosecuted him, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, is an Apple user himself.”

“Journalist Kelly Cohen of the Washington Examiner posted a photo to Twitter Wednesday of Mueller getting his MacBook Pro looked at by an Apple Store associate, along with a woman who appears to be Mueller’s wife,” Silver reports. “It’s not clear if it’s an older model being serviced, a new one being set up or a personal laptop being used to configure new portable devices. It appears that a wrapped Apple Watch and at least one other item are on the table as well.”

Silver reports, “Cohen identified the Apple Store location as the Georgetown store in Washington, D.C., and said that the photo was a screenshot posted to Instagram by a friend of a friend.”

text from a friend – looks like even robert mueller needs technology help pic.twitter.com/F4UG47kO9l — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) September 26, 2018

MacDailyNews Take: "So, there's this guy who never stops tweeting. How do I block him?" More free publicity for Apple!

